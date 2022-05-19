Barcelona striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has announced his retirement from international football. The forward, who played for Gabon has called it a day on his international career after 30 goals in 72 matches for his country. The talismanic player, who also wore the captain's armband, announced this decision of his in a letter to the federation. US Women's Football Team To Earn Equal Pay As Men's Team After New Landmark Deal

"After 13 years of pride in representing my country, I announce that I am ending my international career. I would like to thank the Gabonese people and all those who have supported me in the good like the bad times. I will keep a lot of good memories like the day I made my debut at romnisports, or the day I came back from Nigeria with the African Ballon d'Or," he wrote.

Adding further, the former skipper added, " Sharing it with all the people was an unforgettable moment. I thank our President, his Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba who has always supported the Panthers and has always worked for football to evolve in our country. I would also like to thank all my coaches, staff and the players that I have come across during this career. Finally, I thank my father who gave me the desire to do like him, hoping to have made him proud by wearing our colours."

COVID had cut short Aubameyang's Africa Cup of Nations campaign earlier this year but his team made it to the last 16, where they were knocked out by Burkina Faso.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2022 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).