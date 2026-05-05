Sports News | Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's NFC: Manipur, Chhattisgarh in Close Scrap for Quarter-final Slot

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Manipur surged into a clear lead atop Group B in the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship 2026, on Monday, after a demolition job of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu by 7-0.

In other results, Karnataka remained in the hunt for a quarter-final spot from Group E, while Nagaland and Chhattisgarh played out a draw, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Also Read | Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast for DC vs CSK IPL 2026.

Manipur stole a march in Group B, after defeating Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 7-0 in Ground 1 of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Narainpur on Monday.

Salam Swamichandra Meitei began the scoring early on and went on to complete a first-half hat-trick, while Chanam Akash Meitei, Guithouba Sagongduimei, Wahengbam Jack Singh, and Khundongbam Carlos Singh scored one each.

Also Read | Nepal vs Oman Live Streaming Online and Free TV Telecast, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 103rd ODI.

The other Group B match on Monday saw Nagaland and hosts Chhattisgarh play out a 1-1 draw on Ground 2 at the RKM. Both goals came in the second half.

Indrajit Roy (62' p) put the hosts in the lead, converting a 62nd-minute penalty, but Vinato Achumi (90+6') scored an injury-time equaliser to steal a point for Nagaland.

Manipur sit atop Group B after these results, with six points from two matches, while Chhattisgarh are second with four points from as many games. The two sides face each other in the Group B decider on May 6. A draw will be enough to take Manipur through to the quarter-finals as the top team, while the hosts need a victory to progress to the last eight.

Over in Group E, Karnataka opened their account, defeating Odisha 4-2 on Ground 1 at the RKM. Karnataka led 2-1 at the break.

Johnstar M Marak put Karnataka in the early lead, but Odisha's Ronik Majhi pulled one back. Premish T, however, restored Karnataka's lead soon after. Meitram Kangleinganba Singh and Nirupam Gowda added two more for the winning team, while Pankaj Tanty pulled one back for Odisha in the closing stages.

Though Karnataka have secured its first victory, they remain second in Group E with three points from two matches. West Bengal, who are on the same number of points with a game in hand, are top by dint of a better head-to-head record against Karnataka. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)