Wentworth [UK], September 16 (ANI): Alex Noren edged aside Adrian Saddier in a play-off to win his second BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club. It was his 12th DP World Tour title.

Aaron Rai and Patrick Reed shared third place on 16 under par. At the same time, Ryder Cup trio Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland, Scotsman Ewen Ferguson, South Africa's Darren Fichardt and Si Woo Kim of South Korea were a shot further back in a share of fifth.

Among other big names, Jon Rahm (66) was T-13 as was Hideki Matsuyama (67), Rory McIlroy (65) was T-20, as was Joaquin Niemann (69). India's Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut earlier on.

Noren, who famously carded a course record-equalling ten under par 62 to win this event in 2017, started the day in a share of the lead with the Frenchman as he sought his second victory in the space of just three weeks after triumphing at the Betfred British Masters 21 days ago.

The 43-year-old held a one-stroke lead after the front nine, but Saddier hit back after the turn as he carded four birdies coming home. Noren birdied the 12th and 13th and the pair matched each other with gains on the 17th as they moved to 19 under with one hole to play.They both made par on the 18th to force a play-off, and on the first extra hole they went blow-for-blow down the left-hand side of the formidable par five. Facing tricky chips, Saddier went over the green and was left with a tricky downhill putt, while Noren hit his attempt to three feet.

Saddier missed his putt on the low side, with Noren making no mistake with his birdie effort to seal the victory and move ahead of Robert Karlsson and Henrik Stenson to become the Swede with the most victories in Tour history.

A grand total of £72,000 was raised for the Golf Foundation, the Official Charity of the BMW PGA Championship, as part of the Eagles for Education initiative. The BMW Group donated £1,000 for every eagle made during the week, with the fourth yielding the most with 25 during the four tournament rounds. (ANI)

