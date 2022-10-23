Melbourne [Australia], October 23 (ANI): In their five-wicket win over Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup, India created another record as its star batter Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya recorded the highest partnership for any wicket against the arch-rivals in the shortest format.

In their Super 12 match against Pakistan, both batters added a match-winning 113 runs in just 78 balls.

With this partnership, they surpassed the previous record set by the legendary middle-order duo of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, who had stitched a stand of 97 runs for the fourth wicket against arch-rivals back in December 2012.

With this win, India is at the top of Group 2 with two points.

Put to bat first by India, Pakistan put up 159/8 in their 20 overs. Shan Masood (52) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) scored solid half-centuries but Pakistan kept losing wickets consistently. A 76-run stand between Masood and Ahmed was crucial for Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya (3/30) and Arshdeep (3/32) shined for India with the ball. Shami and Bhuvneshwar also got a wicket each.

Chasing 160, India was reduced to 31/4 in less than seven overs. From then on, Virat and Hardik started to rebuild the game, putting a 113-run stand. Pandya was dismissed for 40 but Virat ended unbeaten to score 82 off 53 balls with six fours and four sixes to guide his team to a four-wicket win.

Virat got the 'Man of the Match' for his knock.

Brief score: Pakistan 159/8 (Shan Masood 52*, Iftikhar Ahmed 51; Hardik Pandya 3-30) vs India: 160/6 (Virat Kohli 82*, Hardik Pandya 40, Haris Rauf 2/36). (ANI)

