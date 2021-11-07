Abu Dhabi, Nov 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan here on Sunday.

Afghanistan innings:

Hazratullah Zazai c Santner b Boult 2

Mohammad Shahzad c Conway b Milne 4

Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw b Southee 6

Gulbadin Naib b Ish Sodhi 15

Najibullah Zadran c Neesham b Boult 73

Mohammad Nabi c and b Southee 14

Karim Janat c Ish Sodhi b Boult 2

Rashid Khan c Williamson b Neesham 3

Mujeeb Ur Rahman not out 0

Extras: (b-1, lb-1, w-3) 5

Total: 124/8 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 8-1, 12-2, 19-3, 56-4, 115-5, 119-6, 121-7, 124-8

Bowling: Tim Southee 4-0-24-2, Trent Boult 4-0-17-3, Adam Milne 4-0-17-1, James Neesham 4-0-24-1, Mitchell Santner 2-0-27-0, Ish Sodhi 2-0-13-1.

