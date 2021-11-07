The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will welcome the Super 12 game between Pakistan and Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2021. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the captain and vice-captain for your fantasy team. But before that let's have a quick look at the preview of the match. Both teams have had quite contrasting fortunes in the T20 Worlds Cup 2021. Pakistan after winning all the matches they have played has become the first team from group 2 to qualify into the semis. They are currently placed at the top in the group 2 points table. PAK vs SCO Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41.

Scotland started their 2021 World Cup campaign on a high when they defeated Bangladesh but they have found it tough in the Super 12 against heavyweight teams. They have lost all the 4 matches that they have played and are currently languishing at the bottom of the group two table. Pakistan would like to carry on the momentum into the semis whereas Scotland would want to give something to cheer to their fans back home in their last match of the tournament. Let's have a look at the captain and vice captain of the side.

PAK vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Babar Azam

Babar has been in red hot form in this tournament. He has also become the leading batter in ICC Men’s T20 Rankings. He has been consistent at the top which has helped other batters to play their shots. He has so far scored 198 runs in the tournament with an average of 66.

PAK vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Mohammad Rizwan

Along with his captain, Rizwan has provided a solid start to his team that has given the license to middle-order batters to express themselves when they come in to bat. Rizwan has so far amassed 199 runs in the 4 games that he has played in the tournament with a batting average of 99.50.

Pakistan: Babar Azam(C), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer(C), Matt Cross, George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Calum Macleod, Michael Leask, Chris Greeves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2021 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).