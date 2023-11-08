Sports News | Tamil Nadu Gearing Up to Host Khelo India Games: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 8 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the two-day Tamil Nadu Sports Science International Conclave 2023, organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday in Chennai.

Olympian Abhinav Bindra and Indian table tennis superstar Achanta Sharath Kamal were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Also Read | How to Watch AC Milan vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of UCL Football Match on TV and Online.

In his remarks, Stalin outlined his goals to make the state a model for sports in the country, which include upgrading the grassroots structure, hosting the Khelo India Games, and establishing a Centre for Sports Science.

https://twitter.com/Udhaystalin/status/1721777563507609668

Also Read | ‘Mad Max Miracle’: ‘One-legged Glenn Maxwell’ Puts Up ‘Big Show’ to Take Australia to ICC World Cup 2023 Semifinals.

"It's our vision to take our sports to new heights. This conclave will enhance the development of sports to the next level. Certainly, in the past two decades, science is being used in sports. Science and science device is inevitable in sports now. Tamil Nadu have demonstrated that it has done international sports events in the recent days. TN successfully hoisted Chess Olympiad, Asian Cup Hockey, World Surfing league etc," Stalin said.

"We are gearing up to conduct the first-night Formula race in Chennai and the coming January Khelo India games to be conducted in Tamil Nadu."

He said the conclave is aimed at promoting science in sports.

"This conclave is not just about discussion but about making achievements. This conclave will be a catalyst for a positive change. I appeal to all sports persons to make use of this two-day conclave in Chennai."

Tamilnadu Sports Science Conclave 2023 will bring together sports scientists, coaches, trainers, sports persons and policymakers related to sports.

According to a release, the international conclave will deal with the application of sports science to improve the performance and well-being of athletes.

This international conference would discuss the future development of sports science in Tamil Nadu.

The conclave is expected to see discussions on topics such as international sports industry, sports science, sports medicine and sports rehabilitation, sports administration and development, franchise leagues, sports biomechanics, sports physiology, nutrition, high-performance sports training, sports technology and e-sports. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)