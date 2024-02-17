Panchkula, Feb 17 (PTI) Debutant Vishal Tate shone bright as Haryana Steelers clinched a fighting 46-40 win over U Mumba in their Pro-Kabaddi League match here on Saturday.

Tate was the star of the game with 15 raid points while Naveen Kundu completed a High 5 for the Steelers.

Haryana Steelers started well as Ghanshyam Magar put the home side 6-4 ahead.

The Steelers needed only six minutes to bag the 1st ALL OUT, which was followed by a brilliant Super Raid from U Mumba's Rohit Yadav.

U Mumba fought back and had the Haryana side on the cusp of an ALL OUT as they had just one man left on the mat. But Tate turned around the complexion of the game.

He came up with two incredible SUPER RAIDS to bring his side back into the game and U Mumba captain Guman Singh was tackled soon after as the Steelers clinched an ALL OUT.

Haryana Steelers had twice as many points as U Mumba at the break as the scoreline read 30-15.

U Mumba made a solid start to the second half as Jai Bhagwan came off the bench to his team's rescue.

He ran through the Steelers' defence and even had a multi-point raid to his name as U Mumba clinched an ALL OUT in the 23rd minute.

They stepped it up a notch and needed just five more minutes for another ALL OUT as they clawed their way back into the game.

Jai got the better of Kundu and Mohit Nandal to inflict the ALL OUT as they trailed by just 3 points at 35-38.

While U Mumba did remarkably well to reduce their deficit, they ran out of ideas at the end as Steelers secured a six-point victory.

