Pune, Apr 7 (PTI) Ace Indian women's tennis player Ankita Raina exuded confidence ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1, beginning here on Tuesday, saying the team bonding was great and it was time to"enjoy the moment".

The country's No. 1 player, Ankita will lead India's charge alongside Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Vaidehi Chaudhari and doubles veteran Prarthana Thombare.

Maaya Rajeshwaran, 15, is the reserve player, while former Davis Cupper Vishal Uppal is the captain and Radhika Kanitkar Tulpule is the coach.

"Everyone is looking forward to the tournament and I think we are prepared. The team's bonding well too, and we are waiting to get started. I would just tell them (the younger players) that you are playing for the country.

"Give your best. It's a lot of people's dream to be here and to be in this position. So just give your best, enjoy every moment out there. Don't worry about the result," said Ankita.

India will take on New Zealand on the opening day, while in other matches on Tuesday Korea will play Chinese Taipei and Thailand will lock horns against Hong Kong.

After the New Zealand clash, the hosts will take on Chinese Taipei, Korea, Thailand and Hong Kong, China in a round-robin group, with the top-two teams progressing in the tournament for a spot in the playoffs stage.

"We all understand how each of us function in the team and we work accordingly. I think that's been the biggest plus point for us. And obviously, the seniors being on the tour for so long, they kind of give us good advice about when to do. We're looking forward to some good competition and I think we have a pretty strong team," said Shrivalli.

India will face tough challenge in the opening game as New Zealand have in their side Lulu Sun, the top-ranked singles player of the tournament. Ranked world No. 45 in singles, Sun has won seven singles and four doubles title on the ITF Circuit.

In 2024, she also became the first woman from her country to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Another notable name is doubles player Wu Fang-Hsien of Chinese Taipei. She is currently world No. 30 in doubles and is in her best form, having won back-to-back titles at the Auckland Open and Hobart International this year. She also reached the WTA 1000 Qatar Open and the semifinal of WTA 1000 Miami Open.

India will be eyeing a playoffs berth for the second time in the tournament's history after narrowly missing out on qualification in the last edition.

India's best run in the the tournament came in 2020 when Sania Mirza, who left the team in 2016, made a remarkable comeback and helped India achieve playoffs qualification.

India ended the Asia-Oceania Pool stage placed second with four wins in five matches. They later lost to Latvia 3-1 in their maiden playoffs match.

The event, being organised by MSLTA in association with the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and PMDTA, will be held at the Mhalunge Balewadi tennis complex.

India team: Ankita Raina, Prarthana Thombare, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Vaidehi Chaudhari, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi (Reserve).

