Sports News | Team of 11-year-olds Drive Change Through F1 in Schools, Stepping into the Future of Motorsports

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): In an inspiring display of innovation and determination, Team Infinity Speeders from Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, comprising of five 11-year-old students Aarna De, Advait Bhardwaj, Asad Farooqi, Ishaavi Bansal, and Saira Bhalla, is making remarkable progress in the prestigious Stemplify F1 in Schools competition, truly embodying their tagline, "Where young minds hit top gear."

Driven by passion, creativity, and dedication, the team has successfully designed and developed a Formula 1 model car, demonstrating exceptional engineering and design capabilities at a young age.

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As part of their journey, the students have actively engaged with leading organisations in the motorsports and sustainability sectors, both in India and globally, including Pirelli, JK Tyre, International Solar Alliance, Northern Motorsports, and Mycelius.lab, Sperry Group, and TYC.

Through these interactions, they presented their project, shared their design philosophy, and gained valuable mentorship and industry insights, while also garnering sponsorship.

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A key highlight of their project is its strong focus on sustainability. The team is exploring the integration of solar energy into motorsports and has incorporated recycled materials into their pit display and presentation, reflecting a forward-thinking vision for greener racing.

"We believe that age is no barrier to innovation. Through this project, we aim to combine speed, sustainability, and creativity to shape the future of motorsports," said Team Infinity Speeders.

Their journey stands as a powerful example of how young minds, when given the right platform, can drive meaningful innovation and contribute to a more sustainable future in motorsports. (ANI)

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