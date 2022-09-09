London [UK], September 9 (ANI): Cricket in England will resume on Saturday after Friday's fixtures were suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, England Cricket Board announced.

"Following the cancellation of Friday's cricket fixtures as a mark of respect on the announcement of her death, the England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that play will resume from Saturday including international, domestic, and recreational fixtures. The decision has been taken after consultation with DCMS and in line with Official National Mourning guidance," ECB said in a statement.

This means the Men's Test match between England and South Africa will begin at The Oval and the Women's T20I match between England and India will also go ahead at the Riverside in Durham. The scheduled match between England and Sri Lanka Men's U19 along with recreational cricket fixtures will also take place as planned.

Before each match, a minute's silence will be observed followed by the national anthem. All players and coaches will wear black armbands. Branded inventory will be replaced with messaging paying cricket's respects to The Queen.

Earlier, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the third Test match between England and South Africa was abandoned at the Kennington Oval on Friday.

The third Test between England and South Africa is the final and deciding game of the crucial ICC World Test Championship. South Africa had lost their top spot in the WTC Rankings after the loss to England in the second Test. (ANI)

