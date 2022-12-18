New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday extended congratulations to the Indian blind cricket team for clinching the T20 World Cup for Blind for the third straight time.

Brilliant tons by Sunil Ramesh and captain Ajay Kumar Reddy guided India to beat Bangladesh by 120 runs and win their third consecutive title in the 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind played here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"Heartiest congratulations to #TeamIndia for winning the 3rd consecutive T20 World Cup for the Blind. This win makes our hearts fill with joy. Amazing achievement @blind_cricket," tweeted Sachin.

India had previously won the titles back in 2012 and 2017.

India remained unbeaten in the course of winning the title. Honourable Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot presented the winners and runners-up trophies.

Brief Scores: India - 277/2 in 20 overs (Sunil Ramesh 136*, Ajay Kumar Reddy 100*; Salman - 2/41) vs Bangladesh - 157/3 in 20 overs (Salman 77*, Arif Ullah 22, Md. Ashiqur Rahman 21, Abid 18; Lalit Meena 1/49, Ajay Kumar Reddy 1/12). (ANI)

