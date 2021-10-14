Aarhus [Denmark], October 14 (ANI): The India men's badminton team on Thursday lost to China by 1-4 in their final Group C encounter in the ongoing Thomas Cup.

In the first match, India went down as Kidambi Srikanth lost the match by 21-12, 21-16 against Shi Yu Qi.

Following this, the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won against He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong by 14-21, 14-21.

In the third match, shuttler Sameer Verma lost against Lu Guang Zu by 14-21, 21-9, 24-22.

Later, the doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also lost the match by 26-24, 21-19 against China.

In the last match, Kiran George lost against Li Shi Feng by 21-15, 21-17.

India finished at the second position in Group C, behind China.

India has stormed into the quarter-finals of the tournament after a dominant win against Tahiti by 5-0 on Tuesday. (ANI)

