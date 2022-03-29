Orleans (France), Mar 29 (PTI) Three Indians -- Meiraba Luwang Maisnam, Alap Mishra and Ansal Yadav -- qualified for the main draw of the men's singles event at the Orlenans Masters badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

Maisnam, seeded sixth in the qualifying stages, defeated Malaysia's Kok Jing Hong 22-20 21-13 in his second contest.

Mishra beat Denmark's Magnus Johannesen 21-16 21-16 in the opening round before getting the better of Switzerland's Tobias Kuenzi 21-17 21-11 in his final qualifying match.

Yadav got the better of Finland's Joakim Oldorff 22-20 21-11 before beating Denmark's Martin Bundgaard 21-8 21-17 to qualify for the main round.

India's B Sai Praneeth, the top seed, got a bye in the first round.

