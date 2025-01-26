Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 26 (ANI): Tilak Varma's stellar knock of 72 off 55 balls in Chennai not only led India to a thrilling win against England in the second T20I but also highlighted his growth as a cricketer. The young batter showcased remarkable composure as he anchored the chase of 166, ensuring his side crossed the line.

After the game, Tilak reflected on his improved approach to batting and the work he has put in to enhance his skills.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live show, he said, "I have worked on my strike rate. My forward game is good. If I hit a run on the pick-up shot or the bouncer, then it will be very difficult for the bowler. So, I have worked a lot on this. My strike rate has also increased, and you can see that I am getting good results."

Tilak's ability to play with a clear mind and execute his shots under pressure has been a standout feature of his recent performances. His improvements in handling bouncers and playing pick-up shots have added a new dimension to his batting, making it harder for bowlers to contain him.

With this knock, Tilak not only secured a crucial victory for India but also solidified his reputation as a player capable of handling high-pressure situations. His focus on improving his strike rate and range of shots is clearly paying dividends, as seen in his impactful performances on the international stage.

As for the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. Barring skipper Jos Buttler (45 off 30 balls, with two fours and three sixes), the England top order once again struggled against spin. A couple of useful cameos from Brydon Carse (31 off 17 balls, with a four and three sixes) and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (22 off 12 balls, with a four and two sixes) took England to 165/9 in their 20 overs.

Axar Patel (2/32) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/38) caused England the most trouble.

In the run chase, India suffered setbacks in the first half, as Abhishek Sharma (12), Sanju Samson (4), skipper Suryakumar Yadav (12), Dhruv Jurel (4), and Hardik Pandya (7) perished one by one. Tilak got assistance from Washington Sundar (26 off 19 balls, with three fours and a six), in a 38-run partnership that helped India cross the 100-run mark from a poor situation of 78/5. After Sundar and Axar (2) perished in quick succession, with 40 runs left, Tilak had partnerships with Arshdeep Singh (4) and Ravi Bishnoi (9*) that helped India secure a win with two wickets and four balls to spare.

Carse's brilliant spell of 3/29 and a strong spell of 1/14 by spinner Adil Rashid went in vain as India took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. (ANI)

