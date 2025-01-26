Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho is a well-known personality in the world of football. The tactician was regarded as a clever mind in football and his aura out-shadows many superstars. Taunted as ‘The Special One’, Jose Mourinho was born on January 26, 1963. On his 62nd birthday, here are some crazy stories about the former Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Inter Milan coach. Jose Mourinho Comments on Offside Controversy Involving Al-Hilal, Says ‘You Know Whether It Was or Not’ (Watch Video).

Close Escape for Opposition Assistant as Mourinho Went Going Behind Him to attack

One thing that Mourinho hated most was getting provoked. The tactician can deal with a loss, but if its celebrated widely in front of him, the Portuguese manager wouldn’t let that thing go away. There was one incident during his tenure at Manchester United where Mourinho had the right to feel like he was aggrieved. His former side, Chelsea scored a goal against Man United and the Blues’ assistant coach Marco Ianni celebrated a late equaliser right in the face of Jose Mourinho.

Angered by the same, Mourinho leapt up and tried to pursue Ianni down the tunnel. Luckily he was restrained by stewards and Manchester United staff. After the incident was analysed, Ianni was fined for his provocation and later Ianni and then-Chelsea boss Mauricio Sarri offered apologies.

Real Madrid Day’s Mourinho Poking Tita Vilanova in the eye

Even though Jose Mourinho couldn’t get his hand on the opposition assistant coach in the previous incident, he successfully started a fight between two super teams of Europe – Real Madrid and Barcelona with his actions. When there was already a heated situation on the field, instead of calming down his players, Mourinho was captured calmly meandering over to his opposite number. He then poked Tita Vilanova with his finger right into Vilanova's eye before wandering off. Jose Mourinho Falls While Trying to Perform a Knee-Slide Celebration Following Fenerbahce's Winning Goal Against Trabzonspor in Turkish Super Lig 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Interestingly the star manager when confronted prompted a smug 'who, me?' expression. Barcelona opted against making an official complaint, saying: "The public have given their opinion. They are very clear that what this person did wasn't right. The (Spanish football) federation will act if they want to." The federation went through the tapes and Mourinho got a two-match ban. It was later rescinded though.

Unreal Survival by Hiding in a Laundry Basket to Evade Ban

Mourinho picked up a touchline ban for a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match against German giants Bayern Munich when he was in charge at Chelsea. The extensive ban prohibited the Portuguese manager from entering the dressing room. But it’s Mourinho and no one can dictate him. In one of the interviews, a year later Mourinho revealed his plan of how he managed to enter and exit the dressing room with the help of a kit man and a laundry Basket.

He said “I go to the dressing room during the day so I was there from midday and the game is seven o'clock. I just want to be in the dressing room when the players arrive. I went there and nobody saw me. The problem was to leave after. And Stewart Bannister the kit man put me in the basket. It was a little bit open so I could breathe. But when he is taking it outside the dressing room, the UEFA guys were following and desperate to find me so he closed the box and I couldn't breathe! When he opened the box I was dying! I am serious! I was claustrophobic, I promise! It's true!" Jose Mourinho Receives Yellow Card for Laptop Protest After Edin Dzeko's Disallowed Goal During Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig 2024–25 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Leaving Press Conference without Facing Any Questions

It’s not only players, FIFA, or leagues that were shocked by Mourinho’s unrealistic and sudden plans; the press was also targeted by Mourinho who had many ‘tough’ interactions with the media in his career. On one occasion ‘the Special One’ decided to leave the press conference without facing any questions so Mourinho made sure he got to the room before the majority the press members.

The press officer asked the surprised group of people in the room if they had any questions. Unprepared and unsure as to whether they should wait for their colleagues, the members in the room hesitated for a moment. Mourinho quickly declared "good" and promptly left the room without facing single question.

