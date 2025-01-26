Barcelona will be in action against Valencia at home, looking to remain in sight of defending champions Real Madrid in the title race. The Catalonians are third in the points table currently with 39 points from 20 games. But their recent form in the league has been troublesome with the side not registering a win in their last four games. They have lost twice in this period, denting their confidence further. They are in dire need of a win here to get their season going. Opponents Valencia are in the drop zone with a return of 16 points from 20 matches. It will take a valiant effort from them to remain in the league. Barcelona versus Valencia will be streamed on the GTX World website from 1:30 AM IST. Benfica 4–5 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha Score Brace and Eric Garcia Nets One As Hansi Flick's Side Triumphs in Thrilling Encounter.

Inigo Martinez, Marc Bernal, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are the players missing out for Barcelona due to injuries. Dani Olmo will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Robert Lewandowski is the target man upfront for the hosts with Gavi behind him as the playmaker. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha with their pace can make the difference in terms of goal scoring.

Valencia have Cristhian Mosquera missing through suspension while Thierry Correia and Mouctar Diakhaby are injured. Javi Guerra and Enzo Barrenechea in central midfield will be determined to break the opposition's play while also setting up their attackers upfront. Hugo Duro and Andre Almeida are the players involved in the final third. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final: Three Talking Points From Barca’s Win Over Los Blancos in Supercopa de Espana El Clasico.

When is Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona face Valencia in La Liga 2024-25 on Monday, January 27. The Barcelona vs Valencia match is set to be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium and it gets underway at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, for La Liga 2024-25 season, there is no official broadcaster in India. Fans in India will thus not be able to watch Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga 2024-25 match live telecast on any TV channel. For the Barcelona vs Valencia online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR World is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Valencia live telecast in La Liga 2024-25 on the GXR World website for free. Barcelona should score a few goals in this tie enroute to an easy win.

