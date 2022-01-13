Cape Town [South Africa], January 13 (ANI): Titans Cricket CEO Dr Jacques Faul recalled the moments where he met South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris for the first time.

Morris, who announced his retirement from all the formats of the game, has represented his country in all three formats, has been one of the game's great characters, and many in the Titans family.

"I remember meeting Chris for the first time in Potchefstroom, years and years ago. The one thing that everyone will agree on is that he has never changed his nature and his character. That consistency has served him exceptionally in the game, and he should be very proud of all his achievements," said Jacques Faul as per an official release.

Morris, who proudly followed in the footsteps of his father in donning Northerns colours, saved some of his very best stuff for the Sky Blues. When he became part of a golden era of Titans dominance, he brought with him the capability of influencing matches with bat, ball, or a moment of brilliance in the field.

"I'm actually sad he is retiring, because I was still planning on working with him for a few more years. These decisions are not easy, but he can be proud of everything he achieved in his career. What he brought into the changeroom, with his demeanour and his banter, made him who he was," said Titans coach Mandla Mashimbyi.

Morris is not completely lost to Titans Cricket, however, as he will now join the coaching ranks in the bowling department.

Morris made his international debut in December 2012 against New Zealand and played his first ODI in 2013. The all-rounder's first match in Test cricket came in when England toured South Africa in 2016.

Morris featured in four Tests, 42 ODIs and 23 T20Is for South Africa, having last played an international game in 2019. (ANI)

