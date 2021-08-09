Nagasaki [Japan], August 9 (ANI): Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday said the country has fulfilled its "responsibility" as host nation of the Tokyo Games.

The Japanese Prime Minister also thanked the citizens and expressed his "sincere appreciation" for the people of the country.

Also Read | 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games: Check Out the Schedule, Indian Athletes & Other Details You Need to Know About.

"Although the Olympics were postponed for a year and held under various restrictions, I believe we were able to fulfill our responsibility as host country," Kyodo News quoted Suga as saying.

"I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the Japanese people for their understanding and cooperation," he added.

Also Read | From Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu, Meet India's Medal Winners at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Suga was presented with the Olympic Order in Gold by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach ahead of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 closing ceremony on Sunday.

This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all sports were played behind closed doors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)