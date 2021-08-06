Tokyo, Aug 6 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 14 at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1 China 36 26 17 79

2 USA 31 36 31 98

3 Japan 24 11 16 51

4 Great Britain 18 20 20 58

5 ROC 17 23 22 62

6 Australia 17 6 21 44

7 Italy 10 10 18 38

8 Germany 9 11 16 36

9 Netherlands 9 10 12 31

10 France 7 11 9 27

66 India 0 2 3 5.

