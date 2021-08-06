Tokyo, Aug 6 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 14 at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
Also Read | Paris 2024 Invites the World for the Official Handover from Tokyo 2020 … – Latest Tweet by IOC MEDIA.
1 China 36 26 17 79
2 USA 31 36 31 98
Also Read | IPL 2021: MS Dhoni & Members of Chennai Super Kings to Leave for UAE by August 13.
3 Japan 24 11 16 51
4 Great Britain 18 20 20 58
5 ROC 17 23 22 62
6 Australia 17 6 21 44
7 Italy 10 10 18 38
8 Germany 9 11 16 36
9 Netherlands 9 10 12 31
10 France 7 11 9 27
66 India 0 2 3 5.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)