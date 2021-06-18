New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Friday sanctioned javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and wrestler Vinesh Phogat's proposal to train in their respective locations in Europe till July 25, before they leave for Tokyo to compete in the Olympic Games.

Neeraj Chopra's proposal to begin training in Uppsala, Sweden, from June 21 in continuation of his stay along with his coach Klaus Bartonietz and physiotherapist in Portugal since June 6 has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 34.87 lakh.

"The government has supported Neeraj to the tune of Rs 1.61 crore in this Olympic cycle through the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme," SAI said in an official statement.

Vinesh Phogat, who has been based in Europe since late April, got approval to continue training there till she leaves for the Olympic Games. This now includes a 10-day training camp in Tallinn, Estonia, and a 16-day camp in Budapest, Hungary.

She will be assisted by her coach Woller Akos and physiotherapist Poornima Raman Ngomdir. The proposal has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 9.01 lakh. The government has so far spent Rs 1.81 crore on Vinesh in this Olympic cycle.

The MOC also sanctioned the men's 65kg freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia's proposal to engage men's U-23 World Champion Mirza Skhulukhia in the 70 kg class as an additional sparring partner in Vladikavkaz, Russia.

He is already sparring with 2019 70kg world champion David Baev. The proposal has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 2.53 lakh. The government has so far spent Rs 2.06 crore on Bajrang in this Olympic cycle. (ANI)

