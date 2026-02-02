Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): At least five people sustained injuries after a loading vehicle rammed into several vehicles on the Indore-Khandwa road in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Monday, a police officer said.

The recklessly driven loading vehicle met with the accident near Radha Swami Satsang Complex on Indore-Khandwa road under the jurisdiction of Bhanwarkuan police station at around 12 noon.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and arrested the driver of the loading vehicle. Prima facie it appeared that the driver was in an inebriated state.

Bhanwarkuan police station sub-inspector Dharmveer Singh Chauhan told ANI, "A loading rickshaw hits around four-five vehicles in which five people sustained injuries on Indore-Khandwa road in the district. The incident occurred at around 12 noon on Monday. Among the injured, three people were undergoing treatment at a trauma centre and two persons having minor injuries were admitted to general hospital."

"The loading rickshaw was moving from Tejaji nagar toward the IT park area and on the way it hit those vehicles. The driver of the loading vehicle has been arrested and probably the driver was in an inebriated state. An investigation into the matter is underway and further action would be taken accordingly," the officer added.

Meanwhile, one of the injured persons said that he was going home with wife and daughter on his bike. He was crossing Khandwa Naka square and suddenly the loading vehicle arrived, hitting several vehicles and ramming him as well.

After colliding with several vehicles, the loading vehicle rammed into a boundary wall of a school located nearby the incident site. The incident was also captured in the CCTV camera of the school.

One of the teachers of the school, Vikas Damani told ANI, "A white loading vehicle arrived here uncontrolled and collided with the boundary wall of our school. It is said that the loading vehicles reached here, striking various other vehicles. We have the CCTV footage of the incident, if it is sought for investigation, we will provide it to the police." (ANI)

