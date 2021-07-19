Tokyo [Japan], July 19 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra will remain in Japan till August 9 to oversee the Tokyo Olympics.

Batra will be attending to his responsibilities as Member International Olympic Committee (IOC), President International Hockey Federation (FIH) and President Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and he will remain in Japan from July 19-August 9.

Earlier, shuttlers PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth hit the court running and they trained alongside coach Park Tae Sang. Paddlers Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran also started their training and they were seen battling it out on the table tennis court.

Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu has been given a comparatively easier path in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23. Sindhu has been selected in Group J of women's singles and she has been seeded sixth.

The 2019 World Champion Sindhu will lock horns against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi and Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova on the league stage.

Earlier, Indian archers Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Praveen Jadhav, and Deepika Kumari kickstarted their training on Monday.

The Indian contingent that departed for Tokyo from New Delhi on July 17, after an official send-off at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, safely reached Japan and checked into the Olympics Games Village.

All 88 athletes underwent Covid-19 testing at the airport and were found to be negative. Their PVC cards were also validated at the airport. (ANI)

