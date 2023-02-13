George (South Africa), Feb 13 (PTI) India's Ridhima Dilawari, who got into the main draw virtually at the last minute, produced a fine round of 1-under 71 and finished tied seventh at the Dimension Data Ladies Pro-Am golf tournament at Fancourt here.

Ridhima, a multiple winner of the domestic Indian Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, shot rounds of 75-72-71.

With the event being played over two courses, her final round was at Montagu and she started on the 10th.

She opened with a birdie, but dropped two bogeys after that and then again had a bogey and a birdie on 18th.

On her second nine, which was the front side of the course, Ridhima birdied the third and eagled the Par-5 fourth. She did drop a shot on the eighth but held on to het Top-7 spot.

It was a big morale booster for Ridhima, who is playing her first season on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa.

She was tied 13th and the best Indian a week earlier at the SuperSport Ladies Challenge. She will be back at the Cape Town Ladies Open, which tees off at a new venue – the Atlantic Beach Links – from February 15-17.

Moa Folke of Sweden provided a brilliant bogey-free eight-under-par 64 on the final day to take the Dimension Data Ladies Pro-Am title.

The 27-year-old Moa finished at 8-under for 54 holes and won by three shots over Anne-Lise Caudal of France.

Five-time Investec South African Women's Open champion Lee-Anne Pace finished four shots back in third, and England's Lily May Humphreys, who couldn't hold onto the lead in the first and second rounds, was fourth on three-under.

Kaleigh Telfer rounded off the top five, closing with a 69 to finish on one-under.

