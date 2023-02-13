Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshi de Silva pulled SL back in the game with their partnership. (Photo- ICC Cricket)

Cape Town [South Africa], February 13 (ANI): Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshi de Silva's ice-cool 104-run partnership steered Sri Lanka to a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh, as they posted their second straight win in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

Sri Lanka were reduced to 26 for three in the powerplay but Samarawickrama's assured knock of 69 not out in 50 balls, coupled with De Silva's unbeaten 41 off 38 balls at the other end, ensured Chamari Athapaththu's side made it two wins in two matches in the space of three days at Newlands.

Bangladesh posted a total of 126 for eight in the Cape Town clash, with Oshadi Ranasinghe's fine spell of three for 23 keeping them to a sub-par total.

Laser-precise abd metronomic, seamer Marufa Akter ripped through the Sri Lankan top order but Samarawickrama and De Silva steadied the ship to claim Sri Lanka's first-ever back-to-back wins at a Women's T20 World Cup, extending the Islanders' impressive start in Group A.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat in Cape Town but it was Sri Lanka which landed the first blow in dramatic fashion.

Opening batter Murshida Khatun was run out for a duck after facing just a single delivery after a fabulous direct hit from Inoka Ranaweera at short fine leg found her short of the crease.

Sobhana Mostary and wicketkeeper Shamima Sultana set about laying the foundations for the innings before Shamima was stumped by opposite number Anushka Sanjeewani off the bowling of Ranasinghe for 20.

That brought Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana to the crease, who helped construct a patient partnership alongside No.3 Sobhana.

But the partnership was broken inside the 10th over when Sobhana was bowled by Athapaththu for 29.

Bangladesh struggled to put together any meaningful partnership thereafter as wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals throughout the innings.

Shamima succumbed to Ranasinghe for 28 before the off-spinner claimed her third victim by getting Lata Mondal stumped for 11.

That left Shamima's side with considerable work to do during the final five overs, but Shorna Akter (5), Ritu Moni (2) and Nahida Akter (8) were all dismissed cheaply, resulting in them limping to 126 for eight at the halfway stage.

Besides Oshadi, skipper Chamari also impressed with the ball, taking 2/19 in her four overs while Inoka Ranaweera took 1/18 in her four-over spell.

Sri Lanka may have fancied their chances chasing the target but Marufu had other ideas after being handed the ball by Shamima under the Cape Town lights.

The accurate seamer removed Athapaththu (15), Vishmi Gunaratne (1) and Sanjeewani (0) without conceding a single run in her spell, tearing through the Sri Lankan top order to leave them reeling at 26 for three inside the powerplay.

But that brought the composed duo of Samarawickrama and De Silva to the crease, who set about the recovery mission with alacrity and continued to chip away at the total.

And they showed no signs of letting their ever-increasing grip on the game slip, bringing up their hundred partnership in the 19th over and guiding the Lankans to a historic second win on the spin at Newlands.

SL is at the top of the table with four points with two wins in two games and four points in total. Bangladesh is at the fourth place in the points table with one loss in one match and zero points.

Harshitha was given 'Player of the Match' award for her match-winning half-century.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 129/3 in 18.2 overs (Harshitha Samarawickrama 69*, Nilakshi de Silva 41*, Marufa Akter 3/23) beat Bangladesh 126/8 in 20 overs (Sobhana Mostary 29, Nigar Sultana 28; Oshadi Ranasinghe 3/23). (ANI)

