Eugene, Jul 22 (PTI) Eldhose Paul became the first Indian to qualify for the triple jump final at the World Championships with an effort of 16.68m here.

He finished sixth in Group A qualification round and 12th overall to make the cut for Sunday's final (6:50am IST).

Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja, India Vice-Captain, Likely To Sit Out of ODI Series Against West Indies, KL Rahul Doubtful for T20Is After Contracting COVID-19.

The 25-year-old Paul, who reached here just a few days ago due to visa issues, has a season's and personal best of 16.99m which he had recorded while winning gold in the Federation Cup in April.

The two other Indians, Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker failed to make it to the finals after best jumps of 16.49m and 16.45m respectively. Chitravel finished eighth in Group A and 17th overall while Aboobacker ended at 10th in Group B and 19th overall.

Also Read | Hockey at CWG 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Commonwealth Games Women's Hockey Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Those who cleared 17.05m or the 12 best performers across two qualification round groups qualify for the finals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)