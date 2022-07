Bengaluru, July 21: Star India batter KL Rahul has tested Covid-19 positive ahead of the upcoming five-match T20 series against the West Indies, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly informed on Thursday, after the Board's Apex Council meeting. Rahul, who is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), is now likely to miss the T20I series, which is scheduled to be played across three venues -- Trinidad, St Kitts and Florida (US) -- from July 29 to August 7. India To Play Three T20Is Each Against Australia and South Africa Before T20 World Cup 2022, Check Schedule

The 30-year-old recently had groin surgery in Germany. After the successful completion of the operation, he has gone back to the NCA and has been posting pictures on his social media account about his rehab program. He had also addressed the candidates, who attended the Level-3 coach certification course at NCA. According to a Cricbuzz report, Rahul, along with Kuldeep Yadav who too was conditionally selected - subject to attaining full fitness, were to appear for a test at the NCA on Friday. It looks Rahul may now not only miss the fitness test but the tour itself.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also a doubtful starter for the ODI series against West Indies starting on Friday. It has been learnt that Jadeja, named vice-captain for the three-match ODI series, has a niggle on his knee and medical advice is being sought to determine the extent of the seriousness of his injury. It is understood that the 33-year-old could be rested for the entire ODI series as a precaution to not aggravate his injury, supposedly on his left knee. The allrounder could be fit for the five-match T20I series that follow the three ODIs. The ODIs, all to be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, are scheduled for July 22, 24 and 27.

The development has led the national selectors and the team management into thinking about whether they have to name a deputy. There is a chance that there may not be an announcement and the decision on the vice-captaincy could be left to coach Rahul Dravid to decide on the spot. The other seniors in the ODI squad are Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal.

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

T20Is squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

