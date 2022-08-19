Sotogrande (Spain), Aug 19 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik, who has been lately struggling to find her form back, fought back from a 3-over after five holes to get back even par and ended Tied-30th in the first round here at the Aramco Team Series on Friday.

Tvesa, who was inside the Top-20 on the Order of Merit last year, started from the 10th and bogeyed 11th, 12th and 14th to go 3-over.

She birdied 18th, sixth and eighth to get back to even and will now need to build on her current form to get back on track.

Meanwhile, Jessica Korda produced a blistering round of 11-under-61 to lead the individual tournament by five shots.

The American, a six-time LPGA Tour winner, hit six birdies and three eagles on her way to a course record and equalling the lowest round in relation to par on the Ladies European Tour (LET), despite scoring a bogey.

In the team's event, it was team Jessica Korda that also sits on top of the leadeboard with 19-under-par.

The quartet of Korda, Czech's Tereza Melecka, Finland's Noora Komulainen and amateur Malcolm Borwick only dropped one shot in their round, scoring 10-under-par on the front nine and nine-under-par on the back nine.

Team Roussin and Team De Roey share second place after 18 holes with both teams recording totals of 18-under-par.

For the quartet of Pauline Roussin, Jana Melichova, Mim Sangkapong and amateur Ana Luisa Hernandez they played their front nine in seven-under and found their form on their back nine coming home in 11-under to be in second place.

It was an excellent day for Manon De Roey, who won the Individual title at the Aramco Team Series – Bangkok, as she sits in second place on the Individual leaderboard after shooting a round of 66 (-6).

France's Pauline Roussin and USA's Nelly Korda sit in a share of fourth place on five-under-par after they shot rounds of 67.

Four players are tied for sixth in the individual competition with 2021 Aramco Team Series – London individual event winner Marianne Skarpnord on four-under-par alongside German pair Leonie Harm and Olivia Cowan, as well as Spain's Ana Peláez Trivino.

