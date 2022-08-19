West Indies' victory over New Zealand in the opening game of the three-match series came as a welcome break for the hosts as they completely dominated the BlackCaps. The team has not done well in the fifty-over format this year and will now have a chance to register a series victory when the two teams meet at Kensington Oval in Barbados. The positive note for West Indies is that they dominated New Zealand in every department. For the visitors, they will need to learn from their mistakes quickly and try and start afresh. A repeat of the batting debacle witnessed in the first ODI looks rare. West Indies versus New Zealand will be streamed on the FanCode app from 11:30 PM IST. West Indies All-rounder Shimron Hetmyer Named as Guyana Amazon Warriors Captain in CPL.

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen and Kane Williamson all got starts against West Indies in the last game but all of them failed to kick on and get a big score. The trio hold the key as a good start reduces the pressure on the middle order. Devon Conway and Tom Latham are players that like to score freely and West Indies did well to contain them. If we look at their bowling, it is one of the best in the world and lead brilliantly by Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph shared six wickets between them to put the breaks on New Zealand's batters. Jason Holder and others also supported their frontline bowlers well and a repeat of this feat should see them in a strong position. Sharmrah Brooks lead the chase well for the hosts but the other players did quite pass the test.

When to Watch West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI 2022 (Know Date and Time)

The 1st ODI between West Indies and New Zealand takes place at Kensington Oval in Barbados on August 19, Friday. The WI vs NZ 2nd ODI 2022 is scheduled to take place at 11:30 pm as per Indian Standard Time (IST) on Thursday.

How to Watch West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2022 Live Telecast in India?

Sadly, the New Zealand tour of West Indies 2022 will not be telecast live on TV in India. So, no TV channel will provide NZ vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 live telecast in India. However, fans can catch the live action via live streaming option, more on that below.

Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Fans interested in watching the NZ vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 live streaming online can access FanCode. Users can find NZ vs WI live streaming links on the FanCode website or mobile app.

A tough match awaits the two sides but expect New Zealand to bounce back in style. The visitors often do well under pressure and should take the series into a decider.

