Nashik, Jun 14 (PTI) Petronas TVS Racing's Aishwarya Pissay, India's only FIM World Cup winner and a three-time world champion, is all set to continue her charge in Round 2 of the 2025 MRF MoGrip FMSCI National Rally Championship for two-wheelers here on Sunday.

The race is being promoted by Godspeed Racing and organised by AW Events.

Brimming with confidence after a dominant win in Round 1 at Indore last month, the 2019 FIM Baja World Cup Ladies Champion and 11-time national title holder is on track to secure a record seventh national rally title.

Fresh from her international campaign, where she secured second overall finish in her class at both Baja Aragon and Hungary, Aishwarya currently holds third spot in the 2025 FIM Bajas World Cup standings, making her return to domestic competition even more impactful.

"This round being a tarmac rally, it's going to test both precision and endurance," said Aishwarya..

"I've focused heavily on tarmac training in the lead-up and I'm ready to go all out. Winning at Indore was the perfect season opener and I want to carry that momentum forward and strengthen my grip on the championship," added Aishwarya, who is supported by Petronas TVS Racing, along with Micro Labs, IIFL and Surana College.

The MRF Rally of Nashik will feature a 17.5 km Special Stage, run thrice in the forward direction from Veernagar to Aadgaon Deola, totaling 52.5 km of competitive racing, primarily on broken tarmac. The overall rally distance, including liaison, will be 122.5 km.

