FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will see Al-Ahly taking on Inter Miami in Florida this evening, with both sides looking for early points. FC Porto and Palmeiras are the teams in Group A and all these sides are capable of getting the better of each other in the group phase, highlighting the importance of each game. Al Ahly comes from the Egyptian league and won the domestic championship recently. Inter Miami, on the other han,d have a host of footballing greats in their squad and did well last campaign despite not winning the MLS championship. Al Ahly versus Inter Miami starts at 5:30 AM IST. Can Lionel Messi and Inter Miami Really Spring Surprise at FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

Emam Ashour has overcome his thigh injury and is all set to start for Al-Ahly in this game. Trezeguet, who features in England with Aston Villa, will be their key player in the attacking third. Wessam About Ali and Taher Mohamed are the outer players in attack. Marwan Ateya in midfield will sit back and try and shield the backline with Emam Ashour pushing forward to join the attack.

Lionel Messi is available for Inter Miami and their skipper is the one pulling the strings at the heart of their attack. His combinational play with Luis Suarez will be important in breaking up the opposition defence. Sergio Busquets will control the tempo of the game from midfield. With Oscar Ustari and Tomas Aviles part of the first team squad after injury, they are available for selection.

When is Al-Ahly vs Inter Miami, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Al-Ahly will take on Inter Miami in the first match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Sunday, June 15. The Al-Ahly vs Inter Miami match is set to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida and it starts at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Referees Set to Wear Eye-Level Cameras To Improve Experience For Television Viewers.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Al-Ahly vs Inter Miami, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India ,hence, will not be able to watch Al-Ahly vs Inter Miami live telecast on any TV channel. For Al-Ahly vs Inter Miami online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Al-Ahly vs Inter Miami, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Al-Ahly vs Inter Miami live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Expect a keenly contested game with Inter Miami securing a 1-2 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2025 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).