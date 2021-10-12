Aarhus [Denmark], October 12 (ANI): The India women's badminton team on Tuesday defeated Scotland in their Group B encounter in the ongoing Uber Cup. India registered a come from behind victory and will now lock horns with Thailand on Thursday. The Asian side has now entered the next round on the back of successive wins.

In the first match on Tuesday, India went down as Malvika Bansod lost the match 12-21, 9-21 against Kirsty Gilmour.

Also Read | KKR vs DC, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

However, India staged a comeback to win the next round as shuttler Aditi Bhatt registered a comprehensive 21-14, 21-8 win over Rachel Sugden.

In the third match, the doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Rutaparna Panda put up another impressive performance to grab a 21-11, 21-8 win over the Scotland pair.

Also Read | England vs Hungary Live Streaming Online 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

Riding on the confidence, Tasnim Mir clinched the fourth match in straight sets as she defeated Lauren Middleton 21-15, 21-6 to seal India's win.

On Sunday, India defeated the team from Spain by 3-2 in their opening Group B encounter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)