Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The clash will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 13, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams are aiming to book a place in the finals of the competition. So ahead of the KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 clash, we take a look at Sharjah weather and how the pitch could behave. KKR vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things To Know.

Kolkata Knight Riders got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator to advance to Qualifier 2 and will be hoping to make it to the finals and win the title for the first time since 2014. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals lost to Chennai Super Kings and will be aiming to bounce back and make it to their second successive final only this time hoping to go all the way and win their first IPL title.

Sharjah Weather

Sharjah Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather in Sharjah on October 13, 2021 (Wednesday) for the KKR vs DC fight is the one that will excite the fans. The temperature will be in the lower 30 degrees Celsius to start and fall even further as the game progresses. There is no chance of rain so an uninterrupted game can be expected.

Sharjah Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in Sharjah has been a tricky one for the batsmen as there have been many low-scoring encounters at the venue. Batters are able to score freely in the initial stages but as the strip slows down, runs become difficult to come by. Spinners have enjoyed successful outings at Sharjah with pace variations also playing an important role.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2021 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).