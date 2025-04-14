Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI): Kolkata-based Uday Kumar is a contractual worker whose life took an unforeseen turn during the Durga Puja holidays of 2015. What began as a simple act of washing his face in a train compartment tragically resulted in a fall that led to the amputation of his left leg.

"I went to wash my face in the basin in the reservation compartment of the train. The basin overflowed with water and I fell from the platform. I fell in the bogie and I don't know how my leg slipped, I fell out of the train on the platform and my leg was badly sprained on the platform. I had to be taken to the hospital for surgery and the doctors declared that I am 91% disabled. I am disabled, but I consider myself to be 91% abled," he declared.

But in the face of adversity, Uday chose a different narrative. This pivotal moment ignited a desire to prove his own resilience. He found his arena in the demanding world of marathons. Since then, this extraordinary individual has conquered over 80 races across 16 states, transforming his perceived limitation into a source of immense strength, according to a release.

His journey began humbly with a 5 km race in Kolkata in 2017, an experience that sparked a profound love for running. This passion propelled him through countless miles, weaving him into the fabric of the marathon community. But Uday's ambitions stretched far beyond the running track. He embraced the challenge of mountaineering, scaling formidable heights and earning the highest accolades, including the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award.

"This year, on January 17, 2025, I received the highest award in mountaineering. I climbed Kanchenjunga at an altitude of 16,500 feet. After that, I went to Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak of the African continent. I did skydiving from Tirajapur and I did scuba diving in the open water of 35 feet, making history as the first Indian to unfurl the national flag in water, land, and air," Uday added.

Despite these extraordinary achievements, Uday remains grounded, his focus now set on a new personal challenge. He is eagerly anticipating the upcoming TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2025 on April 27.

"This will be my second time running in the vibrant city. My first experience in Bengaluru, participating in Virat Kohli's One8 run, where I achieved a personal best of 1 hour and 35 minutes. Now, I am determined to push my boundaries further, aiming to shatter his previous record and cross the finish line within 1 hour and 20 minutes," he declared.

Uday Kumar is more than an athlete; he is a beacon of hope and a living embodiment of the power of human will. He has not allowed his disability to define him, but instead, has redefined the very meaning of ability. As he prepares to take on the World 10K Bengaluru, Uday's story resonates with a profound message: the only limits we truly have are the ones we place upon ourselves.(ANI)

