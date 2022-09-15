Haifa [Israel], September 15 (ANI): Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored as Paris Saint-Germain came from a goal down to win 3-1 at Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday and make it two wins from two in the Champions League group stage.

After 24 minutes, Tjaronn Chery's incredible volley gave Maccabi Haifa the lead, much to the pleasure of a crowded Sammy Ofer Stadium.

The Parisians immediately sensed the fervour of the home audience, which had been waiting for the return of the Champions League for more than 12 years, in the beautiful atmosphere and a green-clad Sammy Ofer Stadium. The first half was quite stressful, forcing the Rouge et Bleu back into defence.

The roles were turned in the second half when Mbappe scored his 30th Champions League goal for the club, tying Edinson Cavani's record. However, Mbappe's speed assisted Lionel Messi in scoring an equaliser. It was sealed late by Neymar.

Leo Messi twice came near to scoring before Mbappe managed to repay the favour as the pressure mounted (at 60 and 63 seconds). The No. 7 skillfully sidefooted the ball into the far right corner of the goal (1-2, 69'). As a result, he shared the club's Champions League scoring lead with other players (30). A noteworthy event in history.

To the very end. On a final attack, Neymar's clinical strike took his side to a victory (1-3, 88').

Messi is the first player to score in 18 successive Champions League seasons, moving ahead of Karim Benzema (17).

"We have to improve. We have to work," Mbappe told uefa.com.

"We are working, but we need the results to show in our play because things are going to come around quickly with the (international) break and the World Cup," he added.

"The fact that the three of us can make the difference in a game is an advantage for us. I hope that all three of us keep scoring as it means that we'll win matches," Mbappe said. (ANI)

