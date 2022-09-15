After an exit from the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 earlier this month, the Indian team would be hoping to put their preparations for the T20 World Cup next month in place as they take on the mighty Australians at home in a three-match T20I series. After the squad for the T20 World Cup was announced, this and the subsequent matches against South Africa would help Rohit Sharma and co get ready to pose a tough challenge for the trophy next month and also zero in on a strong playing XI for the competition. The first match of the series would be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. 'Cooling-off Period After 2 Consecutive Terms': Supreme Court of India Allows Amendment to BCCI Constitution

The second and third matches of this three-game series would be contested at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Maharashtra and the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad respectively. The series gets underway on September 20 with the remaining two games being played on September 23 and 25 respectively. Here's how you can buy your tickets to watch these matches live from the stadiums mentioned above.

How to Buy India vs Australia 2022 Tickets?

Online ticket booking for the India vs Australia T20I Series 2022 is available on Paytm Insider. Fans, who are interested in purchasing tickets for watching the matches live from the stadiums, can log on to the website and purchase tickets according to the venues suitable for them.

Tickets for the 1st T20I at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali have gone live and can be purchased from the abovementioned website. The prices of these are starting from Rs 1,000 onwards and fans can book and purchase their tickets now. However, tickets for the 2nd and 3rd T20Is are not live yet and would be, subsequently as the series progresses.

