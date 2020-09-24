Nyon [Switzerland], September 24 (ANI): UEFA on Thursday announced that clubs will be allowed to make up to five substitutions per match in the Champions League and Europa League throughout 2020-21.

The Executive Committee of European football's governing body met on Thursday to rule on a variety of matters for 2020 and 2021.

Also Read | Grant Hodnett, Former England Cricketer, Leaks Erotic Pictures of Ex-Girlfriend, Escapes Punishment.

"The UEFA Executive Committee also decided to allow up to five substitutions for all matches played in the UEFA Nations League, the European Qualifiers play-offs, the UEFA Women's EURO Qualifiers, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League as from the group stage, and the UEFA Women's Champions League, for the remainder of the season, in order to alleviate the burden on players caused by the condensed 2020/21 international match calendar amid the Covid-19 pandemic," the continental body said in a statement.

Consequently, the number of players permitted on the match sheet will be increased to 23, when this is not already the case.

Also Read | Bayern Munich vs Sevilla, UEFA Super Cup 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch BAY vs SEV Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

The Executive Committee approved special rules for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League with regard to the organisation of matches in the light of Covid-19.

The Committee also decided that all corporate UEFA meetings in the next six months will be hosted in Switzerland due to the current restrictions and in order to reduce the organisational burden on UEFA's operations.

Consequently, the UEFA Executive Committee meetings of December 2020 and March 2021 will be held in Switzerland, and the Ordinary UEFA Congress of March 2021 will also be moved to Switzerland. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)