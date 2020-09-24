Professional England cricketer Grant Hodnett has escaped jail after leaking his ex-girlfriend's personal pictures. The 38-year-old started a series of stalking after coming across his girlfriend's involvement in the adult modelling industry. In the Warrington Magistrate court, it was heard that Hodnett shared 20 erotic pictures of her ex with her family to protect her. However , the former Gloucestershire defended his action by claiming that his former lover was 'at risk' and 'needed help'. Notably, Hodnett was also charged for sending derogatory messages to her. 2.5 KG Fish Awarded As Man of the Match in A Local Cricket Match in Kashmir's Kupwara.

The court went on to hear that the pair got indulged in several fights and arguments after Hodnett got to know about her secret career. In fact, this was the prime reason behind their separation. The former Gloucestershire player also called his ex-girlfriend as a 'liar and psychopath' to family and all the close ones. Toni Leistner, Hamburg Defender, Enters Stands to Pick Up Fight With Fan After Wife and Daughter Verbally Abused.

Prosecutor Lucy Fitch-Adams told the court how the cricketer sent them a brown envelope that contained her erotic pictures alongside a letter which her personal life and the websites she worked. Adams also went on to say that she feels scared at Hodnett's persistent behaviour.

"His ex is recovering from alcoholic habits and believes that cricketer is pushing her towards a mental breakdown. She wants his persistent and unwanted behaviour to stop as it is making her life more and miserable," Lucy Fitch-Adams was quoted as per saying by Daily Mail UK.

Despite the saga, the South Africa-born cricketer was saved due to several positive references and his previous 'good character'. Mark Haslam, who was defending Hodnett in the case, highlighted many points where the cricketer displayed good character. "The defendant accepts that his conduct was not just inappropriate, but totally unacceptable. It was not for him to go on a moral crusade," Haslam stated.

