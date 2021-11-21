Kampala Nov 18 (PTI) India's Sukant Kadam claimed a gold after two years at the Uganda Para Badminton International, while compatriot Pramod Bhagat settled for three silvers here on Sunday.

World No. 5 Kadam defeated fellow Indian Nilesh Balu Gaikwad 21-16 17-21 21-10 in 38 minutes in men's singles summit clash in the SL4 category.

"It was a good match and it feels good to break the jinx and win a gold medal after 2 years. This will motivate me to work harder," Kadam said.

World number one Bhagat had a tough day in office as the Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist lost all his three finals.

In the men's singles SL3 finals, Bhagat was defeated by his doubles partner Manoj Sarkar in a tight game.

The game went to the wire and ultimately Bhagat lost 19-21 16-21.

In the men's doubles, Bhagat and Sarkar lost 21-10 20-22 15-21 to their Indian counterparts Mohammad Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee.

In SL3-SU5 mixed doubles, Bhagat and Palak Joshi lost 19-21 16-21 to another Indian pair of Ruthick Ragupathi and Manasi Girishchandra Joshi.

