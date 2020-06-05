Sports News | Umar Akmal's Appeal Against 3-year Ban to Be Heard on June 11

Lahore [Pakistan], June 5 (ANI): Former Pakistan Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear wicket-keeper batsman Umar Akmal's appeal against the three-year ban for breaching the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents on June 11.

"Notices for the hearing have been issued to Umar Akmal and PCB," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

"On April 27, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, had suspended Umar Akmal for three years after finding him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents. The PCB will make no comment on the matter until Justice Khokhar has announced his decision," it added.

On May 19, Akmal filed an appeal against the three-year ban imposed on him, seeking a reduction in the duration of the sanction. Akmal was banned from all representative cricket on corruption charges by the PCB's Disciplinary Panel.

According to the PCB's code, the panel will not conduct a de novo (fresh) hearing and will limit itself to "a consideration of whether the decision being appealed was erroneous," ESPNCricinfo reported.

Akmal was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.

Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads, "Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the participant to engage in corrupt conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code." (ANI)

