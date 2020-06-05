Kai Havertz Transfer News Update: Bayer Leverkusen Reject Real Madrid’s Bid for Star Forward

Kai Havertz (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Kai Hvaertz has been one of the most wanted footballers players in the world at the moment and has been linked with several European heavyweights. As per a recent report from Germany, Bayer Leverkusen have rejected a bid from Spanish giants Real Madrid. The 20-year-old has been one of the main players for the German outfit this season, being involved in 23 goals in all competitions, scoring 15 and assisting eight times. Manchester United Target Kai Havertz Likened to Zinedine Zidane by Bayer Leverkusen Coach Marcel Daum.

According to a recent report from Bild, Bayer Leverkusen have just shot down an offer from Real Madrid. In order to bring the young prodigy to Santiago Bernabeu, the record Spanish champions offered the Bundesliga side a transfer fee of €80million. Los Blancos proposed a deal where after signing the player, Real would loan Havertz back to Leverkusen for the 2020-21 campaign, with the German player moving to Madrid a season after that. Kai Havertz and Leroy Sane Wanted at Bayern Munich by Former President Uli Hoeness.

But the hierarchy at Bayer have rejected the offer as they are refusing to lower the 20-year-old’s asking price and will not accept anything less than €100 million for him. It is also reported that Havertz wants to decide his future in the summer and even if he opts to stay at the club for another season he will leave in 2021, as he contract runs out in 2022.

Since the Bundesliga’s return, Kai Havertz have been crucial for the German club, scoring in every game. The 20-year-old has also been a target for Bayern Munich with former president Uli Hoeness claiming he would love to have him at the club.

However, with Bayern having Leroy Sane as their main transfer priority, it seems improbable that they would sign Havertz and Sane in the summer. Manchester United are another club linked with him, and if the Red Devils miss out on Jadon Sancho, they could make a move for the Leverkusen youngster.