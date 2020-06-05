‘Buddies Then and Now’: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shows Friendship Bond He Shares With Pet Dog Alex in Cute Instagram Pictures (See Post)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar With His Pet Alex (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A dog is a man's best friend! Humans enjoy a great and friendly relationship with dogs and most keep dogs as their pets. Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar too has a pet dog named Alex and he often shares some lovely pictures and videos of the pet and himself. Most times Bhuvi and Alex can be seen playing together and enjoying each other's company. In a recent post, Bhuvneshwar shared a series of pictures with his pet showing the great bond they share with each other and how the dog has been with him since it was a little puppy.

The 30-year-old shared a couple of pictures of himself and pet dog which showed the friendship they shared. "Buddies THEN and NOW!!" Bhuvneshwar captioned the pictures. In the post, Bhuvi and his pet can be seen striking the same pose in two different pictures but from separate years. In the picture, the pet dog Alex is a little puppy while in the other pic, the pet has grown up into a big dog. Bhuvneshwar also used several hashtags like "#buddiesforlife" and "#thenandnow" to show the friendship they share.

Meanwhile, with the country in a state of lockdown, Bhuvneshwar has been spending time with his family at home. He has been also following the fitness routine given by the national team trainer to keep himself fit for when cricket resumes although he admitted that it was difficult to carry out normal workout routine at home.

"It has been difficult to work out at home as we are used to training at gyms or cricket grounds. But I am trying to make sure that I maintain some level of fitness so that I don't have to start from zero when I return to the field," said Bhuvneshwar in a YouTube talk show with fellow Indian women’s cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana.