New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The fit India movement took a significant stride towards a healthier and greener India with the launch of the 'Fit India Cycling Drive' on Tuesday morning at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, according to a release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

The event was flagged off by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, in the presence of Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, MP Tejasvi Surya, as well as elite athletes, including Paris Paralympics bronze medalist Simran Sharma, Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medalist Nitu Ghanghas and Asian Games 2022 bronze medalist Preeti Pawar.

Also Read | India Women vs West Indies Women Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2024: How to Watch IND-W vs WI-W Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Close to 500 cycling enthusiasts joined in for the 3-kilometre joy ride from the stadium to Raisina Hills and back, aimed to promote cycling as a sustainable and healthy mode of transportation.

Reiterating the vision of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Mandaviya said, "We have to bring the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat a reality when we celebrate 100 years of independence in 2047 and it is pertinent, we become a full-fledged healthy and fit nation."

Also Read | AUS-W vs NZ-W 2024: Australia Face Selection Dilemma As Alyssa Healy Joins Squad for New Zealand ODI Series.

Highlighting the importance of cycling, he added, "We have launched this event as 'Fit India Cycling Tuesdays' but for the convenience of cycling enthusiasts, this will now be conducted on Sundays and now be called 'Sundays on Cycle'. Doctors, journalists, teachers, corporate professionals and youth will join for an hour-long cycling ride on Sundays, not only in New Delhi but also in all parts of the country. Cycling gives a big boost to the environment; it is the solution to pollution and also contributes to sustainability."

Tuesday's event, held simultaneously in over 1000 locations across the nation, was organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' Fit India movement, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), MY Bharat, and various sports authorities.

The cycling events were held simultaneously across Sports Authority of India regional centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) as well as the Khelo India centres (KICs) across the country, which saw a participation of more than 50,000 people.

The nationwide Cycling Drive was joined by well-known athletes including two-time Paralympics gold medallist Sumit Antil in NCOE Rohtak, Paris Paralympics gold medalist Navdeep in NCOE Gandhinagar, Paris Paralympics bronze medalist Deepthi Jeevanji in NCOE Bangalore, former Indian women's team hockey captain Rani Rampal and Olympian shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor.

The launch event saw the presence of teenagers as well as senior citizens. Commenting on the wide participation, 2023 World Championships gold medalist Nitu Ghanghas said, "This is a major platform for both young and old to stay fit and will also contribute to keeping India pollution-free. I was interacting with Sports Minister during the ride and I felt inspired by what he is doing for sports in the country." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)