India Women’s National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India Women will be taking on West Indies Women in the second T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, November 17. India have already produced a dominant display in the first match of the series, securing a victory by 49 runs. They are coming out of a difficult defeat against Australia in the three-match ODI series and the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur is under question. Under this situation, India's win in the first match will definitely boost their confidence. India will look to whitewash West Indies at their home while looking at some of the future options they want to fit in their combination. IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India Women vs West Indies Women Match in Navi Mumbai.

Jemimah Rodrigues was the star of the first match as she produced a 35-ball 73 to setup India's victory. She was well supported by Smriti Mandhana. Fast bowler Titas Sadhu shined as well as she scalped three wickets besides her name. West Indies, meanwhile, had a bad day in the office with their captain Hayley Matthews failing. Qiana Joseph and Deandra Dottin produced some fight but it was not enough for the visitors. For West Indies Women to put a up a challenge, they will need an all-round performance from Matthews.

When is IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India women's national cricket team vs the West Indies women's national cricket team 2nd T20I 2024 will be held at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on December 17. The first T20I between the India women and the West Indies women will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024?

Viacom 18 holds the broadcasting rights for the IND-W vs WI-W T20I series 2024. Indian audiences can watch the live telecast on Sports 18 channels for the 1st T20I 2024. For live streaming options, check below. Is India Women vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I 2024 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024?

The first T20I between the India women's national cricket team and the West Indies women's national cricket team will be live-streamed by the JioCinema app and website. JioCinema mobile app and website will therefore provide the live streaming of the IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024 for free. India are much ahead at home and are likely to seal the series victory here.

