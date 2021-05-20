Lahore [Pakistan], May 20 (ANI): Urooj Mumtaz has left her role as Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) head of women's cricket and as a result, the board is now set to begin their search for a replacement.

Mumtaz held multiple roles within the board including being the chief selector of the women's team and she also held a place in PCB's cricket committee. She was also a commentator at the Pakistan Super League, reported ESPNcricinfo.

These multiple roles started coming under scrutiny as the board's new ethics code started to look for potential conflict of interest. The new ethics code had effectively put an end to men's team coach Misbah-ul-Haq's triple role as head coach and chief selector of the men's side as well as coach of Islamabad United.

The new ethics code was also responsible for ending Wasim Akram's dual role as a member of the PCB cricket committee as well as president of the Karachi Kings franchise.

Mumtaz held the role of PCB's head of women's cricket since September 2019 and in a statement, she said that her time at the board had been "an absolute pleasure".

"Being a former player and captain of the national women's team, I am extremely passionate about the women's game and have served the role with utmost dedication with an aim to positively impact and drive a change in women's cricket in the country," she was quoted as saying in a PCB media release.

"Overall, Pakistan women's cricket has made significant strides in the right direction and I look forward to work in unison with the upcoming head of women's cricket, in my role as a chief selector, to further enhance and uplift the sport. I will continue to inspire and encourage more sport participation, whereby increasing our player pool and providing opportunities at the international and domestic level to deserving cricketers," she added.

The PCB has said that her replacement would undergo a robust recruitment process, however, no date has been set for when a replacement would be announced. (ANI)

