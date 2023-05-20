New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The US Kids Golf India on Saturday announced its expansion plan in Asian countries with its president Rajesh Srivastava saying that by 2024, the country will have two dozen local events and zonal finals besides an Indian Championships.

The US Kids Golf Foundation is a global organisation involved in promoting the sport worldwide. In India, it has been present since 2018 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournaments couldn't take place for the last couple of years.

Also Read | RCB vs GT, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The organisation provides children opportunities to play in international-standard conditions and creates a world-class environment to enable them to develop as athletes in the Olympics-recognised sport.

"We are expanding our outreach in south and west zones (in India) and by 2024 we will add the east zone," said Srivastava, who is also the president of US Kids Golf Asia.

Also Read | Why Are Delhi Capitals Wearing Special Rainbow Jersey Against CSK in IPL 2023 Match? Know Reason.

He added that the tournaments lined up in India and Asia will make it the most exhaustive series "offering a pathway to the US Kids European and the World Championships".

He also said at a press conference on Saturday that an Asian Championship, which will offer American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) stars, was also on the cards. The AJGA stars will help youngsters play more events in the US and also gain an advantage in getting to American colleges for golf.

The US Kids Golf India will also organise its first series outside India this year with an event scheduled in Singapore on June 13. Singapore will host six events in all, which will allow young golfers in the region qualify for the US Kids European Championships, which are held at six of the leading golfing venues in Scotland.

This in turn will allow the golfers to qualify for the US Kids World Championships at the world renowned Pinehurst in the US.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)