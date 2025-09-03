New York [US], September 3 (ANI): Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals of the US Open on Wednesday via a walkover as 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova withdrew ahead of her quarterfinal fixture against Sabalenka, citing a knee injury.

Sabalenka is set to face Jessica Pegula in the semis, a rematch of last year's final.

Also Read | Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks, UP T20 League 2025 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch Uttar Pradesh T20 League Match Live Telecast? Know Date, Time in IST and Venue Details.

"I am sorry to announce that I have to withdraw from my quarterfinal match this evening due to a knee injury. I tried my best to take the court today, but during the warm-up, I felt pain in my knee, and after consultation with the tournament doctor, I decided not to risk aggravating the injury. I appreciate all the support for this tournament and apologise to the fans who were looking forward to the match. I had an amazing time here in NY and can't wait to be back next year," Vondrousova said as quoted from the US Open website.

Sabalenka posted a message on her Instagram story for Vondrousova, "So sorry for Marketa after all she's been through. She has been playing amazing tennis, and I know how badly this must hurt for her. Take care of yourself, and I hope you can recover quickly."

Also Read | AFG Win By 18 Runs | Pakistan vs Afghanistan Highlights of UAE Tri-Series 2025: Bowlers, Ibrahim Zadran Help Afghanistan Continue Winning Streak.

Pegula advanced to the semifinals of the US Open, defeating Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday to get in the final four at a Grand Slam tournament for just the second time in her career. Pegula possesses just two wins in nine encounters over Sabalenka.

Sabalenka stormed into the quarter finals with a dominant victory over Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-4 in the night session without dropping a set and assured herself of retaining the No. 1 ranking after the tournament.

Earlier in the tournament, Sabalenka showed why she is the World No. 1 and the defending champion, as she battled past Leylah Fernandez to secure a straight-sets victory 6-3, 7-6(2) in an intense third-round clash at the US Open 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)