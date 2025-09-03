The third season of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 has reached its final stages, with Kashi Rudras taking on Meerut Mavericks in Qualifier 1 on September 3. The winner of the Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 League 2025 Qualifier 1 will move straight into the final, while the loser will play Qualifier 2 to earn another chance of reaching the summit clash. Kashi Rudras finished as UP T20 League 2025 table-toppers with 14 points, while Meerut Mavericks ended the league stage placed second in the standings with 12 points. Rinku Singh Picks Wicket on First Ball, Brings Out Aggressive Celebration During Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 League 2025 Match (Watch Video).

In the two matches that these sides have played against each other this season in the UP T20 League 2025, Kashi won the first match, while Meerut hit back, winning their second encounter. Defending champion Mavericks will look to reach their second successive UP T20 League final, while Kashi will look to better their standings from last season, where they lost in the Eliminator.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 2025 Details

Match Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Date Wednesday, Sept 3 Time 3:00 IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 3 (Live Telecast) Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

With a place in the final up for grabs, Kashi Rudras will meet defending champions Meerut Mavericks in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing UP T20 2025 League on Wednesday, September 3. The Uttar Pradesh T20 League Qualifier 1 match will be hosted at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and will start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UPT20 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for the Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 channel on TV. For Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks live streaming online viewing option, read below. Shubham Mishra Rattles Opposition With Stellar Five-Wicket Haul, Achieves Feat During Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras UP T20 League 2025 Match (Watch Video).

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks UPT20 2025. Fans in India can watch the Kashi vs Meerut live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription.

