Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: The UAE T20 Tri-Series is currently ongoing in Sharjah. Pakistan National Cricket Team is currently at the top of the UAE Tri-Series 2025 points table after winning both against Afghanistan and UAE. The first round of the matches are now over and the second round of matches will commence with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan once again. Fans can follow the Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team match scorecard here. In the first encounter, Pakistan secured a comfortable victory over Afghanistan. Salman Ali Agha scored a half-century and Sahibzada Farhan played an impactful cameo. Afghanistan meanwhile, struggled with their three-seamer combination and with the batting once their openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran got dismissed. They will look to change things in this game. Most Wickets in T20Is: Rashid Khan Surpasses Tim Southee to Become Highest Wicket-Taker in Men's T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During UAE vs AFG Tri-Series 2025 Match.

Pakistan national cricket team have secured two wins in two games and are looking comfortable on their way to the final. For them the goal has been to give their side more time adapting to T20I tactics and the conditions of UAE. In both the games played till now there approach has been much more prositive. Salman Ali Agha being the captain, has played like one, holding the innings together while the others have went hammer and tonks. The bowling has been effective as well with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf bowling as seniors. Sufiyan Muqeem made his mark as well. Pakistan will be confident of grabbing a third consecutive victory. Asif Ali Retires: Pakistan Batter Announces Retirement From International Cricket.

Afghanistan national cricket team meanwhile have returned back to winning ways by defeating UAE in the second match. This time Ibrahim Zadran anchored the innings and Sediqullah Atal fired from the other end. Both of them combined to take them to a respectable total after which Karim Janat powered them to a strong finish. Sharafuddin Ashraf has been a fresh addition in the bowling attack and he helped Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman create pressure on the UAE middle order. The win has created them some momentum and they will try to carry it.

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Mohammad Ishaq, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai.