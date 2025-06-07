Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Dream Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Juniors Season 1 has entered the knockout stages as four top-performing teams have secured their spots in the semi-finals.

Leading the charge are table-topping U Mumba TT's Prateek Tulsani and Ananya Muralidhar, who dominated the league stage with 29 points to finish at the summit, as per the UTT press release.

Their consistent performance through the season have established them as the team to beat as they prepare to face fourth-placed Jaipur Patriots, represented by Trishal Surapureddy and Shreya Dhar. They secured their semi-final berth with 25 points.

The second semi-final promises to be equally exciting. Sahil Rawat and Aarya Redkar of the Dempo Goa Challengers, who finished second with 28 points, will take on third-placed Kolkata ThunderBlades. The ThunderBlades, represented by Ritvik Gupta and Swara Karmarkar, earned 26 points. This sets up a closely contested battle for a place in the final.

The winners of the two semi-final matches will face off in the finals at 11 AM on Sunday at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

Semi-final line-up:

Semi Final 1: U Mumba TT v Jaipur Patriots from 9 am to 10 am.Semi Final 2: Dempo Goa Challengers v Kolkata ThunderBlades from 10 am to 11 am. (ANI)

